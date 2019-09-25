Marilyn Nyborg: Nevada City and 5G

I was disappointed in the recent editorial regarding Nevada City and 5G. I wonder what Brussels and Finland — among other countries — know that we don’t. They banned 5G. In the U.S. parts of Marin County have banned it, as well as other cities around the country. Others are weighing in on it. It is not enough to be told it’s coming, so get out of the way.

If you now trust the FDA and invested parties, do so at your own peril. I would give almost anything for a faster internet, but not at the expense of my soul and my conscience.

Marilyn Nyborg

Grass Valley