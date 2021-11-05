Marilyn Nyborg: I left Christianity, stayed with Jesus

I want to acknowledge Mike Anderson’s recent Other Voices column, “How should Christians govern?” I found it thoughtful and objective.

I left Christianity generations ago. I did not, however, leave the teachings of Jesus.

Many of the churches have lost the essence of his teachings. Instead we have a breaking with the Constitution, no longer separation of church and state.

Jesus did not blame, judge or call his opposition names. He did not attempt to influence the politics of the day, even though that brought about his crucifixion.

The only anger he seemed to show was with the money changers in the temple. The temple was held sacred and was being used for profit, not service. He demonstrated love in action.





Today we are run by dogma, rules, outdated laws from his era and profit. We lack forgiveness. Jesus never commented on homosexuals or abortion. The latter seemed to be based on “go forth and populate!” No longer needed.

Marilyn Nyborg

Grass Valley