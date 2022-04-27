Marilyn Nyborg: Common ground

Once in a blue moon I agree with columnist Terry Maclaughlin. Seems like we totally agree with one another on the common concern about the mine. My concern is no apparent role for the community to play.

Other than the slick PR Rise puts out, I have yet to speak to a local who was aware of the facts we are facing who wanted it here.

So, Terry, keep on keeping on this subject.

Imagine if we could install solar or wind energy there for the good of all, and profitable as well. And let me add, I consider Terry a friend. A friend where we have listened to one another not to change minds, but to understand the other.

I appreciate her dedication to her beliefs as I do to mine.

Marilyn Nyborg

Grass Valley