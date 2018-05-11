Marilyn Nyborg: Calling doctor’s credibility into question uncalled for

Dr. Harvey Bigelsen had an article on the opinion page, recently. This letter is a bit late in response.

But, some doctor took him on (again). The man does not know Harvey and clearly has his own bias against anything the AMA is not behind. Like most geniuses we do our best to crucify people if they do not conform to old standards and customs.

I really wonder how The Union can allow the assassination of reputations from the shadows. Hit and run. By the way, Harvey made every effort to talk to this man about his work but was hung up on. Whose credibility is on the line here?

Marilyn Nyborg

Grass Valley