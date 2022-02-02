Marilyn Nyborg: Better alternatives
When are we going to take to the streets to demand an alternative energy source instead of PG&E, known criminals?
Instead of a pollution-filled mine, why not use that land to install solar energy or wind energy? This would serve the county, save us money, bring employment and bring in more profit for the county. Why are we not having that discussion?
Marilyn Nyborg
Grass Valley
