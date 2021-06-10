Marilyn Nyborg: Agreement mine’s a bad idea

Terry McLaughlin is a bright, thoughtful, warm woman who writes very well … and a friend!

However, we simply do not agree on anything political or religious. Her column about the mine reopening is where I stand with her completely. This is one of the best overviews on why not to reopen the mine. It is well researched and well written.

Thank you for writing this, and hopefully politics aside, everyone will get the point. And this is political, based on the judgment of the five elected members of the Board of Supervisors.

They need to listen to the community and not just profit. That land could be used so much better … what about a solar farm? What about meeting the housing need? We can be much more creative and build up the community, not risk devastating our water and roads while the gold leaves the county and we get left with the mess.

Marilyn Nyborg





Grass Valley