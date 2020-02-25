Marilyn Nyborg: A couple of questions

Mr. Kotowski, after reading your letter to the editor (Feb. 7, The Union), I hope you can explain why the Christian-based Constitution calls for the separation of church and state? What does that mean to you?

Mrs. Rebane, on your mention of Pelosi’s actions (Feb. 7, The Union): Mr. Trump has been known to rip up other White House documents, his staff had to tape them back together. He uses language that children should not have to listen to. He demonstrates revenge for testifying the truth, ending long-serving members of the government careers. And you are upset that after refusing Speaker Pelosi’s handshake, she tore up the multiple lies written on those papers?

Marilyn Nyborg

Grass Valley