Marianne Greenberg: Not worth the risk

I know Nevada City as a generous and welcoming town. So why the NIMBY attitude now?

I understand there are 31 potential SB9 opportunities. Are we really risking it all because of so few possible projects?

Who’s putting us at risk? Some Measure W proponents aren’t even Nevada City residents; they’re not paying what W has cost our town so far, over $20,000. Nor what it will cost, should it pass and the state challenges us.

How dare the Historical Society put Nevada City in such a precarious situation. We residents will get stuck with that bill.

The proponents’ formal memorandum explains that they drove around town and did a “windshield survey” “identifying buildings by apparent age.” And pop-up historical neighborhoods were born.

The saddest effect this measure has on our town is pitting us against each other. Even SB9 didn’t manage to do that.

I’m not anti-history, but Measure W arbitrarily “preserves” all kinds of homes representing a culture that destroyed its predecessor. We haven’t earned the right to do that, just for the sake of keeping others out.

Vote No on W.

Marianne Greenberg

Nevada City