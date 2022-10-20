Marianne Greenberg: Not worth the risk
I know Nevada City as a generous and welcoming town. So why the NIMBY attitude now?
I understand there are 31 potential SB9 opportunities. Are we really risking it all because of so few possible projects?
Who’s putting us at risk? Some Measure W proponents aren’t even Nevada City residents; they’re not paying what W has cost our town so far, over $20,000. Nor what it will cost, should it pass and the state challenges us.
How dare the Historical Society put Nevada City in such a precarious situation. We residents will get stuck with that bill.
The proponents’ formal memorandum explains that they drove around town and did a “windshield survey” “identifying buildings by apparent age.” And pop-up historical neighborhoods were born.
The saddest effect this measure has on our town is pitting us against each other. Even SB9 didn’t manage to do that.
I’m not anti-history, but Measure W arbitrarily “preserves” all kinds of homes representing a culture that destroyed its predecessor. We haven’t earned the right to do that, just for the sake of keeping others out.
Vote No on W.
Marianne Greenberg
Nevada City
Cicely Brookover: Women’s health rights
It’s a century since women were afforded the right to vote, yet we’re still treated like second-class citizens. The recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade says that the government can legally prohibit…
