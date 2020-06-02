Marian Weast: Speeders go unchecked
This Memorial Day Weekend was be like no other … except for living on the raceway of the residential artery that is Banner Lava Cap Road.
Over the 11 years of living here, we have noticed the absence of traffic law enforcement and thus, the increase of speeding negligent drivers. It is dangerous any time we pull out of our driveway. Calls and visits have been made to CHP and contacts with Nevada County Sheriff, to no avail. The speed limit is 35 mph though at least half of the drivers race up to the stop sign at speeds dangerously over that, without even pausing at the three way sign.
Please, most especially at this dangerous and difficult time in our world at large, at least, drive consciously. We do not need to be grieving thoughtless drivers or their victims, especially during always-potentially-hazardous holiday weekends.
Just show down and stop at the stop signs and be considerate of your neighbors living on our residential roads.
Marian Weast
Nevada City
