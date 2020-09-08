Margie Youngs: John Norton right choice for NID board

As someone who worked for John Norton for seven years, I know he will make an excellent board member for NID District V. John supports our community.

He works to protect water quality and ensure it is available and affordable. An active member of Wildwood’s Lake Committee, John develops and maintains good relations with agencies and organizations that influence or control management of our precious resource.

John is a great communicator with excellent negotiating skills. He is friendly and does not have to agree with people to like them and enjoy their company. John is a problem solver who questions assumptions, seeks expert advice, measures important indicators, and presents findings clearly and concisely. John works hard to get buy-in, resources and a mandate to implement solutions.

John has integrity. He speaks truth to power and works to ensure that mistakes are identified, acknowledged and addressed. When recruited, John served as an interim director for NID and continues to keep informed and involved with NID projects and issues. He regularly attends NID board meetings, recently influencing the decision to prioritize upgrades to Wildwood’s treatment plant.

John Norton is the right choice for this challenging and important time.

Margie Youngs

Penn Valley