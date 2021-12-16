Margie Plog: What’s your new normal?

Like many people, my life has changed in traumatic ways in the past two and a half years. My husband of 33 years passed, my best friend passed of breast cancer, and two more friends also passed.

Then COVID-19 hit in 2020 — big time. And now into 2020-21, I lost a sister and a brother. The saddest part of my life is that I discovered — and am shocked — that friends who I had thought were intelligent people have decided not to get vaccinated. My rants and pleading with them has been so frustrating. I presume they are no longer friends.

To me it makes no common sense. I’m pretty sure the same non-vaccinated people would rush to the hospital when they contract COVID-19.

Are people getting dumber? I know that it’s not my job to fix stupidity, but this holiday season is a good time to dig into your beliefs, think about your actions or inaction to vaccinate. Ask yourself why you are so against vaccinating.

Margie Plog





Grass Valley