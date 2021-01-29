Margie Plog: Concern for self, not community

Thank you, Larry Hoffman. In your opinion piece, you hit the nail with the $400 hammer on the head. Your letter hit many relevant nails.

It’s time for people in government to put others’ crucial needs before their own greedy and self-serving interests and egos. Help your country, neighbors, children — and especially those in great need.

It is increasingly apparent that U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa will not change his course of action to help the community he serves. If you are lucky you may get a letter from him defending his recent support on Jan. 6 supporting Trump and the lies regarding the so-called election fraud.

Margie Plog

Grass Valley