About a week ago, I had the misfortune to hit a deer on Highway 174. I was told when we moved up here it was just a matter of time.

This was very upsetting to me and I pulled over to calm myself before driving home. Two cars stopped to make sure I was OK and tell me there was really nothing I could have done. One man in particular was special. His name was Toni. He waited until I was OK to drive, helped me get back on the road and followed me to my road.

God bless you Toni! There are good people out there and Toni is a prime example!

Marge Shubert

Grass Valley