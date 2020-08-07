Margaret Munson: Vaccine for profit and ego boost?
Before Mr. Trump claims the “he and only he” created a vaccine, let us remember that he has ignored science (and when was it that he really knew about it ?). In the last week he said he wants to cut funding for testing and tracing, which could not be less compassionate or scientific.
Scientists will create a vaccine for humanity, not for profit and an ego boost. Let us hope that the contract for distribution in the United States does not again go to a swamp creature.
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
