Margaret Munson: Trump ineptitude: lives could have been saved

Letters | March 31, 2020

Trump is not responsible for this virus but he is responsible for his arrogance, ignorance and indifference.

He only acknowledged, grudgingly, reality when the stock market tanked and he realized that his laissez faire attitude would hurt his reelection chances. Had he acted responsibly at the end of 2019, when he knew of the crisis, lives would have been saved and the universal changes to our world would have been mitigated.

Our lives are forever changed: emotionally, financially, physically and much of these burdens could have been lessened if we had an intelligent, mature and capable president.

Margaret Munson, MSW


Penn Valley

