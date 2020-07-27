Margaret Munson: The irony
If condoms required prescriptions, I wonder if those employers who want to deny women contraception coverage would act in the same way toward male employees?
It is ironic that those Republicans who are anti-abortion are making it more difficult for women to protect themselves from pregnancy. And I doubt that Republicans practice abstinence in any greater number than Democrats, Independents and non-voters do.
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
