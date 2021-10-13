 Margaret Munson: Taking a knee | TheUnion.com
Margaret Munson: Taking a knee

Margaret Munson

To elaborate, in “Hits & Misses” Oct. 7, Thea Hood wrote “HIT to the high school football players in Nashville for kneeling after the game — to lead the fans in prayer.”

It would follow that Ms. Hood would approve of athletes kneeling to protest racism. Would this be correct ?

Margaret Munson

Penn Valley

