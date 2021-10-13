Margaret Munson: Taking a knee
To elaborate, in “Hits & Misses” Oct. 7, Thea Hood wrote “HIT to the high school football players in Nashville for kneeling after the game — to lead the fans in prayer.”
It would follow that Ms. Hood would approve of athletes kneeling to protest racism. Would this be correct ?
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
Phil Reinheimer: Don’t turn away Haitian refugees
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddles masses, learning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me.” (Emma Lazarus).