Margaret Munson: Supreme Court to rule that women are property

Apparently the U.S. Supreme Court is going to disregard the majority thinking of the American people and overturn Roe v. Wade. It is apparently going to say that women have no control over their bodies; the government does.

It is apparently going to say that the emotional, often lethal, emotional components of rape and incest are not meaningful.

A female Republican legislator even said that pregnancy could give the 13-year-old mother “an opportunity to bond with the child.” Is your 13-year-old daughter emotionally capable of bonding with her infant child?

Adoption is a wonderful option, but that does not erase the trauma already suffered and can produce another set of trauma. It would be interesting to see, in those states that have already passed horrendously strict abortion laws, if they have also strengthened jail sentences for rape/incest.

Ultraconservatives have shown that they certainly do not understand the devastating emotional after effects of rape/incest or the physical/emotional toll that even a wanted pregnancy can take on any woman.

What will be next, that no woman can be prescribed contraceptive pills? Those do not involve fetuses but there is no logic to the ignorance of the ultraconservatives.

When will this bigoted way of thinking affect women in the workplace, in obtaining an education?

Will same-gender marriages be allowed to stand? Do not think that because there are laws on the books now that they are sacrosanct. Look at what is happening to the LGBTQ community. It is easy to say, “Well, that is not part of my life,” but it could become part of your life and this includes men. Book banning and voting rights come to mind.

Our only protections are to contact our legislators with our opinions and to vote for those candidates who express intelligent, thoughtful, inclusive philosophies.

Margaret Munson

Penn Valley