Margaret Munson: Sold their souls

Well, the Republican Senate, except for seven intelligent and courageous souls, has again covered itself in yellow, and Mitch McConnell has set a new low in hypocrisy.

I wonder what a secret ballot would have produced. The worst aspect of the acquittal is that Trump and his cabal will see it as permission to continue vicious and seditious behavior.

Will riots occur every time Trump speaks or when legislation is passed that the rioters disagree with? Will concerned, compassionate and brave legislators or legislative meetings be safe? I have faith that New York and Georgia legal entities will be able to accomplish what the Senate has not been able to do.

I certainly have no faith in the Republican Party showing moral character, as it has sold its soul to someone who does not have one, someone who will trample on anyone who does not show blind subservience.

Ask Jeff Sessions, many secretaries of state and dozens of former administration members. A two-party system is vital to democracy, but not this party.

Margaret Munson

Penn Valley