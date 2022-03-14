Margaret Munson: Putin’s puppet

Just when you think the twice-impeached president Putin’s puppet cannot sink any lower, he does. Putin’s decision to invade a country that has not shown any aggression is “an act of genius,” according to our ex-commander in chief. He has no compassion regarding the horrors of war.

If Trump were elected again, would he encourage Putin to interfere completely in the United States? I think yes, if it assisted him financially, because he certainly has a slew of legal bills to pay going on into eternity. And, as he stands a good chance of being indicted in several of these cases, he would really want to stay out of jail. What better way than to have an absolute dictator being involved in our system?

I believe Trump would sell out our country, his family, anyone and everything, to protect himself. He seems to have convinced himself that he and Putin are the best of friends, when in reality Putin has used him from day one.

Don’t you wonder just what Putin must have on Trump? We have to use all legal means available, beginning with local elections, to prevent Trump ever being in office again.

Margaret Munson





Penn Valley