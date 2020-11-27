Margaret Munson: Pathetic president is a moral coward

The puerile, petulant and pathetic president has again exposed Americans to several dangers.

First, we have unnecessarily lost and continue to lose lives because of his arrogance and ignorance.

Mr. Biden is intelligent, patriotic and compassionate enough to have already formed a COVID task force and is motivated by patriotism to have begun work on economic plans.

Trump is not motivated by patriotism. He is motivated by fear. When he leaves 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Jan. 20, he will face an army of attorneys, a snowstorm of subpoenas and financial ruin. What will his taxes show as to why he is Putin’s puppet?

The last four years have been a national and international nightmare. Let us hope that we remember this dark period in our history and never again elect a person who embodies all the worst possible traits: bigotry, cruelty, misogyny, self-aggrandizement, and contempt for the Constitution, the rule of law and the military.

He is a moral coward many times over.

Margaret Munson

Penn Valley