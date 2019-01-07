Margaret Munson: Our security at the mercy of an ignorant egomaniac

If the United States withdraws from Syria, Trump has condemned thousands of Kurds who have loyally and courageously fought with American troops to torture and death, all to placate yet another dictator. It also diminishes the deaths of our valiant military.

How soon will there be a Trump Hotel in Ankara?

General Mattis' resignation will leave our security at the mercy of the ignorant egomaniac in the White House. Will there ever be enough Republicans with the courage and patriotism to end Trump's unbalanced dangerous behavior?

Margaret Munson

Penn Valley