Margaret Munson: Not fit to lead
Trump denigrates the military, including Gold Star families, because they remind him of his cowardice. Trump denigrates strong women because we remind him that he is weak and ignorant. Trump denigrates people of color because they remind him of his bigotry and cruel streak. Trump denigrates science because he is afraid of anything he cannot control. And over 200,000 Americans are unnecessarily dead because of his weakness.
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
