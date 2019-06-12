Margaret Munson: Need someone to safely and sanely run the country

Trump’s petty and pathetic vindictiveness towards Senator John McCain clearly stems from the fact that Senator McCain was a moral and physical hero and Trump has never been — and never will be — either kind of hero.

I am a liberal Democrat but have always admired the senator.

I understand why people support Trump. They have been ignored by mainstream politicians and he promised a change. Hopefully, those voters are looking at today’s realities and know why a change is needed, why America needs to be protected from Putin. If Trump is in debt to Russia, what does this suggest? Obstructing justice is a crime so what does that make Trump? He is intellectually impaired, emotionally immature, crass, shallow, misogynistic, bigoted and corrupt.

Is this the person to safely and sanely represent America?

Margaret Munson

Penn Valley