Margaret Munson: Let’s put compassion over partisanship
Gov. Abbott and Sen. Cruz of Texas are obscene examples of moral hypocrisy. Texas has the most restrictive laws regarding abortion in the country yet has the most permissive gun laws in the country. Those gun laws allow a disturbed person, for whatever deranged reasons, to murder the children that Texas insists have to be born.
How do the governor and the senator explain this dichotomy, especially when over 80% of Americans of all political parties want stronger gun control laws ?
The answers are obvious: pandering to the base (such an appropriate classification), the largest contributors, and the NRA. When will Republican legislators in Congress put conscience, compassion and common sense over party and pocketbook ?
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dick Tracy: Go ahead, take the reins!
Hey, would you like to be President of the United States?