Margaret Munson: Let’s put compassion over partisanship

Gov. Abbott and Sen. Cruz of Texas are obscene examples of moral hypocrisy. Texas has the most restrictive laws regarding abortion in the country yet has the most permissive gun laws in the country. Those gun laws allow a disturbed person, for whatever deranged reasons, to murder the children that Texas insists have to be born.

How do the governor and the senator explain this dichotomy, especially when over 80% of Americans of all political parties want stronger gun control laws ?

The answers are obvious: pandering to the base (such an appropriate classification), the largest contributors, and the NRA. When will Republican legislators in Congress put conscience, compassion and common sense over party and pocketbook ?

Margaret Munson

Penn Valley