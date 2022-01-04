Margaret Munson: Kudos to local workers
I want to commend the utility and road crews, the fuel oil delivery drivers, the police/firefighters/EMTs, the tree removal crews and the people who helped strangers in the midst of horrible weather conditions.
With regards to the Post Office problems, first the mail has to get here, whether by train, plane or truck. Then the local workers have to be able to get out of their homes to get to the offices. I notice Mr. DeJoy did not come up with a plan to solve these problems.
Kudos to the Penn Valley postal workers, who did make deliveries on Tuesday, only an hour behind their regular schedule. It was much appreciated.
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
