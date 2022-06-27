Margaret Munson: How autocracy begins
It is acceptable that anyone who wants a gun can get a gun to potentially kill for any demented reason, but it is not acceptable to prevent an unwanted life from coming into the world?
It is acceptable to tell a woman what she can or cannot do with her body, but it is not acceptable to ban condom sales? If women cannot have control of their bodies, neither should men, so condoms and Viagra should be made illegal.
Every woman who dies from a botched abortion or complications from an unwanted pregnancy is because of the Supreme Court and anti-abortion adherents. Who will be next ?
Same-sex marriages, mixed-race marriages, voters who live in a district that can be gerrymandered?
This is how autocracy begins. Look how close we came on Jan. 6. Read history. It can happen here.
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
