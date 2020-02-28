Margaret Munson: Goose-stepping into infamy

The cabal of congressional Republicans, with the exception of the courageous Senator Romney regarding the first Article, have proven that they have no moral or ethical consciences.

Congressional Republicans have proven that they prefer the Russian system of “justice” to the American system. Congressional Republicans have proven that they have no remorse about sentencing us to at least 351 more days of hell.

They, like Quisling have goose stepped into infamy.

Margaret Munson, MSW

Penn Valley