Margaret Munson: Criticizing heroes: Trump sinks even lower
Just when you think Trump cannot sink any lower into the swamp he does. Who is he, the consummate coward, to criticize the heroes of our military, who have given their lives/minds/bodies to protect the American way? My father was wounded twice in North Africa because he believed our rights should be protected. And the Congressional Republicans who enable Trump are just as great cowards. Trump has once again defined despicable. There are intelligent and compassionate Republicans in the real world. I hope they will vote their consciences and help rid us of this depraved, demented excuse of a president. It will be interesting to hear what Putin says about Trump when Trump is no longer in office and what the tax returns show about Trump’s debt to Russia. He is the “loser.”
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User