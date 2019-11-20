Margaret Munson: An immoral and disastrous presidency

Watching and listening to the news for the last three years, especially the testimony of nonpartisan career diplomats and military personnel, provides clear proof that Trump exhibits the most heinous traits that a president could have — toadyism towards dictators, inhumanity, bigotry, hypocrisy, addiction to corruption, venality, never-ending lying and narcissism as perfectly described in Annie Lane’s column of Nov. 12.

Hopefully enough congressional Republicans will have the courage to uphold their oath of office and rid the American people of this immoral and disastrous presidency, which threatens our security.

Margaret Munson, MSW

Penn Valley