Margaret Munson: About ‘The Squad’

“The Squad” and their followers do not hate America, they hate what Trump is doing to our country with his morally twisted policies, allegiance to Putin and swamp cronyism.

I agree with Trump that “our country is a mess” and it is a mess because of his destructive, morally reprehensible programs. Canceling the Refugee Resettlement Program would put him in the same category as Stalin and Hitler. The cowardice of the Republican Party is a taint that will last for generations.

Margaret Munson

Penn Valley