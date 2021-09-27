Margaret Burlew: Skateboarders a menace
I am writing about the news I read in the “Police Blotter,” about a disturbance in front of a restaurant on Mill Street in Grass Valley. By opening Mill Street, it would get rid of the skateboarders, as Mill Street is currently a playground for the skateboarders. This makes in dangerous for all who walk on our beautiful street.
Margaret Burlew
Grass Valley
