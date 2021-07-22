Margaret Burlew: Closing Mill Street unfair to the elderly
I am writing in regard to the closing of Mill Street in Grass Valley, as I am not happy with the idea. In The Union a few weeks ago there was a story about a shortage of parking in our lovely city.
Why not open up Mill Street, as this is taking away some parking? The closed street also keeps people who can’t walk very far, such as the elderly and disabled, from shopping. I am elderly myself and was born and raised in Grass Valley.
I am part of the fourth generation in my family to be raised here. Opening Mill Street would make it a lot easier for many people.
Margaret Burlew
Grass Valley
