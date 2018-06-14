Margaret Bryan: All scoliosis patients benefit from advanced technology

I read the May 28 article about Addison Haller with great interest. Stories of children living with scoliosis strike a sensitive chord with those of us at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California.

Millions of children in the United States are diagnosed with scoliosis each year, and our doctors have assembled a team of specialists to treat all aspects of the life-changing disease. Many children benefit from bracing and therapy provided on-site. For others, leading-edge surgical care allows them to lead active lives.

No matter the severity of the disease, all scoliosis patients benefit from advanced technology, including an innovative system called EOS that provides diagnostic images at a fraction of the dose of conventional x-rays. This is especially beneficial to scoliosis patients who receive multiple x-rays throughout the course of care. I am proud to report that our Shriners Hospital in Sacramento is the leading provider of pediatric spine care in Northern California.

And I am honored to say that more than 200 children from western Nevada County have been treated at our hospital this year. All benefit from exceptional care provided regardless of the families' ability to pay. That is the Shriners Hospital way.

Margaret Bryan, Administrator and CEO

Shriners Hospitals for Children — Northern California

Sacramento, Calif.