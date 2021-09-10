Margaret A. Joehnck: Recall — Stay the course

Gov. Gavin Newsom is right to promote vaccines and to establish guidelines on commerce, travel and social gatherings. He stopped short of mandates, instead hoping that informed citizens would do the right thing.

George Washington had his troops vaccinated against smallpox in his fight to save our country from the Brits. Were the troops happy with being told to put something into their bodies that was associated with death? Whether or not they liked it, they made the sacrifice to be able to wage the battles and win the war, fighting for the survival and ultimate creation of the country we have today.

Governor Newsom’s battle to save California and our nation from the ravages of the worst homeland enemy we’ve seen in 100 years (the Spanish flu) is the right and responsible thing to do. As with any commander, hard choices have been made, with attendant sacrifices, particularly affecting our small-business owners and churches who, notably, he has attempted to minimize impacts on despite often being disease vector sites.

I support keeping Gavin Newsom in office to continue his fight to save California from those who seem to forget that with freedom comes responsibility. I’m voting against the recall.

This is not the time to cut and run. Stay the course.





Margaret A. Joehnck

Lake of the Pines