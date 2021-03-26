Marcus Krause: Just the facts
In response to Darrell Berkheimer’s recent column about accurate information, a year ago, I downloaded four different media bias charts from different sources, and selected a dozen news sources that were in the “least biased/most factual” area of all four charts.
Some of them lean a little left or right, but they were all in the well resourced and most factual area of each chart. In addition to reading this newspaper and watching broadcast news, I read news stories from three other news summary sites.
If I see the same story on most, or all of my five summaries, reported by most, or all of my preferred sources, then I believe it’s true, and feel comfortable discussing it with others.
And while I may occasionally read some of the fringe news sources, if I see them report something that never shows up in my chosen media, then I believe it’s entertainment.
I can’t think of an example of the fringe media reporting something first, then the mainstream media reporting it, but I can think of many times that the mainstream media reported something, and the fringe media waited for a few days before getting on board, and reporting it as well.
Marcus Krause
Smartsville
