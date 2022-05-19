Marcia Salter: Will the best choice for auditor-controller

Gina Will is the only candidate for auditor-controller who has openly presented verifiable credentials that meet the legal requirements to qualify for this vital elected position.

In reviewing California Government Code Section 26945 (d), Gina processes all of the education and experience as outlined in the statute including having served within the last five years in a senior fiscal management position dealing with similar fiscal responsibilities and for a continuous period of not less than three years.

Gina has served as assistant auditor controller since July 2020, 12 years as the finance director for the town of Paradise, and an additional 11 years as CFO of Schools Services of California. She has a proven consistent record of public service.

We are so fortunate to have a candidate with this level of expertise and direct experience to tackle the technical nature and onerous duties of the office on day one. Please join me in voting Gina Will for Auditor-Controller.

Marcia Salter, Nevada County Auditor Controller

Grass Valley