Malen Jacobs: Clarification of my homeless article
March 15, 2018
No way in my article of Feb. 22 did I disparage veterans. My brother, my son, and myself were veterans.
I was implying being a veteran they might bring order to the chaos of a homeless environment.
At the time of the "Relocation" of the Japanese Americans at the start of World War II, we didn't "give" them the barracks, what we gave them was a trainload of misery. My grandfather was a fire chief in one of the camps and only had fine things to say about his friends there.
I had a copy of the camp newspaper he had sent us and a couple years ago I sent it up to where they were putting together a museum on the site of the camp. I think it was Provo, Utah.
Malen "Jim" Jacobs
Nevada County
