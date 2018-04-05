Magdalene Jaekel: Don’t forget true meaning of our holidays

I wonder what is happening to our children when we encourage them to go on these massive Easter egg hunts?

What do we teach them? Greed and competitiveness. Instead of teaching them the true meaning of Easter?

I see the picture of a little girl with a bucket of Easter eggs in The Union — there must be 30 eggs in there. Who can eat them? Are they going to waste? Or does she give them to the food bank? The paper does not tell me. I saw the picture of a woman dyeing and preparing hundreds of Easter eggs. There were eight or nine different organizations doing these hunts.

I don't understand this. It's the same with the Mardi Gras parade without ever mentioning Lent. Or going Christmas shopping without thinking about the birth of Christ.

Magdalene Jaeckel

Grass Valley