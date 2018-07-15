Magdalene Jaeckel: Affordable housing would not ‘Roseville’ Nevada County

I have been reading a lot about the concerns people have about the possibility of building new housing on West Main street in Grass Valley.

There is a large tomato farm there now, and apparently, it's been a farm for many years, and the soil is excellent. I appreciate the importance of fresh produce, and we have several farms in this area who provide it.

But I am also aware of the terrible shortage of housing in our town. Young families cannot find housing. The house prices are out of reach. Rents are high and rentals are hard to find. I think it would be wonderful if more affordable housing would be available.

Another apartment complex would not make Grass Valley into a "Roseville,"

Magdalene Jaeckel

Grass Valley