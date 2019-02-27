Magdalene Jaeckel: A community’s collective grief

I was touched by the story of the terrible accident that killed two teenagers who were on their way to the beach to have fun. I read the accounts and the many comments that were made.

I myself have lost an 18-year-old grandson who was killed by a young, reckless driver. I know that you can never forget the pain of losing a child. My son had the good fortune of feeling visited by his son after he died. The son told him that he was OK, and was in a wonderful place. That was sort of a consolation for him.

I also listened to the words of Sabrina Distura, the young woman who caused the accident. She talked about the remorse she feels and how she can never get over the pain she caused. She also said that she has "found God," and that she is praying for the families. While all the comments I read were giving support to the grieving families and were about the punishment to Sabrina, how it could never be enough, nobody mentioned the suffering that Sabrina is going through.

I suggest that we may also pray for her and that, in the 10 years in prison, she will realize that she is loved by God, as we all are.

Magdalene Jaeckel

Grass Valley