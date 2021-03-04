Madeline D’Andrea: Leadership and our health

Recently, in the “Hits and Misses“ column in The Union, Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane encouraged people in our community to support our local restaurants and just “Go inside and enjoy a good, warm meal.”

Our county is currently in the Purple, Widespread Tier, designating restaurants to be open only outdoors with modifications. The Purple Tier indicates that the virus is widespread in the county — with more than seven cases per 100,000 residents or more than 8% of test results reported as positive over seven days.

To lower our county restrictions to substantial and red, the next tier down, we need to have four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 and 5% to 8% positive tests.

We all want to support our local businesses, and get back to a healthy community, but our best bet is to wash our hands, adhere to appropriate six feet social distancing, wear masks, and get the vaccine.

I consider our newspaper and its editorial board as information disseminators and leaders in the community. Please lead with correct information so as to not mislead.

Madeline D’Andrea

Penn Valley