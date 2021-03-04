Madeline D’Andrea: Leadership and our health
Recently, in the “Hits and Misses“ column in The Union, Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane encouraged people in our community to support our local restaurants and just “Go inside and enjoy a good, warm meal.”
Our county is currently in the Purple, Widespread Tier, designating restaurants to be open only outdoors with modifications. The Purple Tier indicates that the virus is widespread in the county — with more than seven cases per 100,000 residents or more than 8% of test results reported as positive over seven days.
To lower our county restrictions to substantial and red, the next tier down, we need to have four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 and 5% to 8% positive tests.
We all want to support our local businesses, and get back to a healthy community, but our best bet is to wash our hands, adhere to appropriate six feet social distancing, wear masks, and get the vaccine.
I consider our newspaper and its editorial board as information disseminators and leaders in the community. Please lead with correct information so as to not mislead.
Madeline D’Andrea
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Larry Peabody: Salmonellosis killing birds
As a fellow armchair wild bird watcher, the Feb. 24 Nevada County Captures photo of “Gourdo” compels me to write with a warning. The bird pictured looks like a pine siskin suffering from salmonellosis, which…