Madelene Testa: A note to rural counties
The official 92-page Democratic National Committee Platform states “We will use the Federal government to … require communities to proactively review housing patterns and remedy local policies that have a discriminatory effect.” Translation: Using the threat of withholding funds, the federal government will be able to control urban planning, taking zoning control decisions out of the hands of our rural communities. On education: The DNC Platform removes the option of suspension for K-12 students who exhibit violent behavior. It abolishes programs which provide school vouchers or tax credits, and endorses policies clearly designed to eliminate charter schools and other parental choice options. Joe Biden opposes federal funding for charter schools. Before you mark your ballot, be sure you know just what you are voting for. We should have the freedom to decide where we want to send our children for school. Remember once you have your freedom of choice taken away from you, you may never get it back. There is more at stake in this election then ever before and we must pay attention for our future and that of our children and grandchildren are all too important for all of us. Be responsible and be informed.
Madelene Testa
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User