Lucy Hackett: Memorial for rescued miners
In 1922, miners from Nevada County gold mines rushed to Jackson to assist in the rescue of 47 miners trapped by fire in Argonaut Mine.
A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27, 2022.
In August and September of 1922, the eyes of the country and the world were riveted on Amador County and 47 miners trapped by fire in the Argonaut Mine. As many as 200 men tunneled from the Kennedy Mine in the rescue attempt, and untold community members assisted in other ways.
A collaboration of civic, historical, religious and arts organizations have planned a month of memorial and living history activities in Jackson, Aug. 27 – Sept. 24, 2022.
Lucy Hackett
Jackson
Wm Walters: Salaries deceptively high
It’s great that different views can appear in our paper, but, when things are presented as facts, I think that you should clarify them, or at least push back when they are disingenuous.
