Lucinda Porter: Following health and safety codes

On Aug. 25, the Nevada County Public Health Department issued an order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings and businesses. I follow this order whether or not I agree with it. I respect the rule of law even when I don’t agree. When I disagree with a law, I work to change it. I don’t violate it.

Some people and businesses in Nevada County do not comply with the mask order. You have lost my business permanently. When you violate the mask order, you’ve told me that you disrespect the rule of law. You could take other health and safety laws in to your own hands. How do I know that you sanitize supplies after I’ve had my hair or nails done? If I eat in your restaurant, what corners are you cutting in the kitchen? Are you washing your hands? Are you complying with fire codes?

I am grateful for the businesses that follow all health and safety codes, including the mask requirement. I know this is a hardship, and those who have followed the codes during the pandemic have earned my respect and loyalty. Thank you for your integrity.

Lucinda Porter

Chicago Park