Louise Johnson: Seeley has record of education success

Appointed unanimously by the Board of Trustees in 2017, Pat Seeley is the current Nevada Joint Union High School Board Trustee for South County, District 5. Running for re-election to continue to positively impact the education of our youth, Pat is widely endorsed and supported by our community.

As a longtime engaged local resident with family members attending NJUHSD schools, Pat was appointed by the experienced board of educators noting her "extensive business background." With a strong foundation of fiscal responsibility and the ability to maintain equitable market relationships, families in the district have remarked on Pat Seeley's "dedication to the health, security, and success of our NJUHSD students."

Overwhelmingly supported by educators and administrators, and endorsed by the majority of the NJUHSD and Pleasant Ridge board members, Pat has worked arm-in-arm with the board to deliver many successes: implemented the Local Control Accountability Plan; executed the Measure Bond B projects; programs to engage and challenge students and maintain highly qualified staff; increased district CTE completion; improved math, ELA and CAASPP performance; school site improvements including HVAC improvements, security camera installations, automated fire alarm systems, all-weather track.

As the recently retired NJUHSD superintendent and supportive resident, I whole-heartily endorse Pat Seeley. After years of working with different board members, I can appreciate the value of having the right team players to move our community in the right direction. If you too, appreciate the value of having the right person in the right role, to influence the right outcome for our students, parents, staff and community of Nevada County, please vote for Pat Seeley in the upcoming election.

Dr. Louise Johnson

Retired NJUHSD superintendent