Louise Caulfield: Forgotten in Chicago Park
Six and a half days without power as I write, yet I’m just a mile away from 174. I think our neck of the woods has been forgotten.
If the state and PG&E could get together and put power lines below ground, this and the power line fires could be forestalled. The investment is worth it in terms of safety and sanity.
Louise Caulfield
Chicago Park
Margaret Munson: Kudos to local workers
I want to commend the utility and road crews, the fuel oil delivery drivers, the police/firefighters/EMTs, the tree removal crews and the people who helped strangers in the midst of horrible weather conditions.