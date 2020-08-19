Louise Carter: Transformative ideas sought

The Aug. 1, 2020 “Other Voices” column entitled, “Woke Marxism supports forcible other throw” was provocative.

I am a supporter of Black Lives Matter and peaceful protests to call attention to the inequality and injustices so evident in our country and I find it difficult to co-mingle the current movement with Marxism. Robin Diel ends the column with “I still believe a transformative idea can lead to a better future for all Americans” while never describing what that transformative idea is.

If I knew more about that idea, I might agree.

Louise Carter

Nevada City