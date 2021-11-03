Louise Avilla: Angel sighting at Grocery Outlet

There are still good people in Grass Valley. A few weeks back while I was shopping at Grocery Outlet, the power went out. We were all instructed to check out, but they could only take cash, which I had, luckily. Just as I was about to leave, the lights came back on so I continued my shopping. Then, just as I was about to check out for the second time, the power went out again.

I looked to see if I had enough cash to purchase my second batch of groceries. Well, I didn’t and I told the checker that my husband, who was waiting in the car, could go across the street and get me more cash.

Then an angel lady stepped in and paid the balance for me. I said, “Thank you,” and she said, “God bless,” and I said the same to her. The bagger, the angel lady and another nice lady took about five or 10 minutes to find my car. I am so grateful for their kindness. With all the confusion I didn’t get her name, so I couldn’t repay her.

Louise Avilla

Grass Valley