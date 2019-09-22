Louis Redding: Something to think about

Our form of government is based on the U.S. Constitution and it was brought forth by religious and moral people. The strength of a government rests upon the virtue of its people.

When the government becomes corrupt, it becomes a despotic government. A government cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. A government cannot strengthen the weak by destroying the strong. A government cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. A government cannot lift the wage earner up by pulling the wage earner down. A government cannot further the brotherhood of man by allowing class hatred.

So here is something to think about: Throughout history all governments that have practiced a socialistic philosophy form of government have failed. So why are we going in this direction? Our/your government will not survive.

Remember, if we lose our Constitution and our republic government, we will lose our freedoms.

Louis Redding

Penn Valley